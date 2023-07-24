MACHANG, July 24 — The unity government is determined to develop Kelantan should its parties’ candidates win the August 12 state election.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said cooperation between the Federal and state governments was very important to ensure the well-being of the people is protected.

“This is the time for the people to rise, believe in and be confident of the results of the work done by the unity government.

“I ask the people of Kelantan to understand, and help save Kelantan and Malaysia because this is our opportunity as we think of the plight of the Malays, take care of rural folk and urban poor and the development in this state,” he said.

He said this at the Madani Unity Tour and launch of the Unity Machinery in Kelantan, near Bukit Tiu here, last night. Also present was Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Echoing the same determination, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, urged the people of Kelantan to give a chance to the party that helped formed the unity government to govern the state.

“All the candidates must work hard and we ask the people of Kelantan to give an opportunity to candidates representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN to win the state polls this time and, thus, take over the state leadership from PAS after 33 years.

“If we win, we will be fair to everyone, we will give priority to those in need,” he said. — Bernama