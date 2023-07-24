KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The challenges that await Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) at the upcoming state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu should not be underestimated by anyone, according to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman said although they are confident in retaining the states currently under PH, namely Selangor, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan through BN’s cooperation, today’s political dynamics demand that all parties work hard to ensure victory.

Using the analogy of a football match that features different strategies for different matches, Mohamad who is also Umno deputy president said the same thing also happens in politics which requires a different approach.

“During the 15th General Election (GE15), the approach and strategy were different, and in these six state elections, we need yet another different approach because the challenges are also different.

“In Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, we may not have a problem to retain power. In Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, however, although we have a chance to win, we have to work harder to succeed, or at least increase the number of our seats there,” he told Bernama here.

Mohamad who is also defence minister, also called on all parties to campaign maturely and avoid engaging in unhealthy politics throughout the campaign period.

“If, during the campaign, we keep exposing all our weaknesses, it is feared that potential foreign investors would become hesitant to do so. We need those investments to create more job opportunities and help boost the country’s economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad who will be fielded as a BN candidate for his old Rantau seat in Negeri Sembilan, said the fact that he was the elected representative for the Rantau constituency for four terms since 2004, was not a ticket for him to be comfortable.

“Each election has its own challenges, I cannot take lightly, I still have to work hard to ensure victory,” the former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar said.

The Election Commission has set the state elections in the six states to be held simultaneously with the Kuala Terengganu by-election on August 12, with nomination set on July 29 and early voting on August 8. — Bernama