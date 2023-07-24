ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 24 — A spectator has alleged he was injured after being assaulted by members of the Johor Military Force (JMF) while watching the FA Cup final between Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) and KL City at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old man is said to have sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured nose, in the alleged assault, and is currently warded at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) in Kuala Lumpur.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said the victim lodged a report on the incident at the Sungai Besi police station in Kuala Lumpur at 11.50am yesterday.

“The victim suspects he was assaulted by JMF personnel.

“He has since returned to Kuala Lumpur to receive treatment and has been warded at HUKM and is reported to be in a stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmat said doctors have also confirmed that the victim suffered from a broken nose, bleeding on his head and right eye as well as bruises.

He said the case is under investigation and appealed to witnesses of the incident to assist investigations by the Iskandar Puteri district police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Police have classified the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using a weapon or dangerous object.

The JMF is an independent military force under Johor and is the royal guard of Sultan of Johor.

The force is mainly tasked with security duties in the state involving the Johor Royal Family as well as ceremonial state functions.