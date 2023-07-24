PONTIAN, July 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the Payung Rahmah initiative to be continued by the successor of the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Ahmad Zahid said the people, especially the low-income group (B40) and the hardcore poor, certainly hope that the initiative can be continued in the face of the current increase in the cost of living.

“He was a very good person and very hardworking. He was very dedicated in carrying out his duties especially the Payung Rahmah initiative.

“It should be continued because the people will definitely remember his contribution to the country through the Payung Rahmah scheme,” he told reporters after paying his last respects to Salahuddin at Jalan Sulong Muslim cemetery in Serkat here today.

During his tenure, Salahuddin implemented various initiatives under the Payung Rahmah brand in helping people face various challenges related to the rising cost of living, especially when the country and the economy were recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Senator Fuziah Salleh who also paid her last respects said, KPDN would continue the legacy of the Payung Rahmah initiative.

Fuziah said the initiative was introduced by Salahuddin to reduce the cost of living for the lower-income group and the hardcore poor.

“This initiative is a translation of his love and affection for people in need. Please pray that we can continue the legacy of the Payung Rahmah initiative for the people of this country.

“The country has lost a hardworking, committed and caring leader. May Allah SWT forgive all his sins and place him among the righteous,” she added. — Bernama