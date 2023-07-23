KOTA BARU, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional allocation of RM1.4 billion for the repair of dilapidated schools in the country this year.

He said the allocation included RM185.37 million for Kelantan, Terengganu (RM78.93 million) and Pahang (RM64.15 million).

“This allocation is not because we are having (state) elections, but because it is necessary,” he said.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said this in response to a question from a teacher at the “Cakna Madani” programme with officers in the education service of the Ministry of Education here today.

The programme, held at the Health Campus of Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kubang Kerian here, was attended by about 1,500 education officers from Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Anwar also said that as many as 50,000 laptops had been approved for schools and other institutions of learning under the Ministry of Education and they are expected to be available in October this year.

“There is a slight delay in the procurement of the computers as it involved tender. Normally, the tender process takes up to six months. If there is no tender, there will be problems.

“If the cases are urgent and for big projects, I will consult the Ministry of Finance to be flexible, to follow the limited tender process and expedite (the matter) it so that it can be done within only three months,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that RM4.4 million is allocated for Kelantan, Terengganu (RM2.2 million) and Pahang (RM2.9 million) to empower the digitalisation programme in educational institutions in the respective states. — Bernama