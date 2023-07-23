SHAH ALAM, July 23 — PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil today said the party’s candidate for the Permatang seat in next month’s Selangor state election could not be deemed a part of the “court cluster”.

He said that while Mohd Yahya Mat Sri was a former convict, he was not actively accused of any crime and had already served his previous sentence for fraud.

“That is not the definition of a court cluster, it is like a person who is being brought before the court on charges of sedition, for example, or the case involving Jana Wibawa. For me, that case has been completed.

“Anything for Keadilan and necessarily Pakatan Harapan (PH), the screening of these candidates is done strictly,” he said after attending a handover ceremony at Dewan Annex, Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam here today.

Yesterday, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli reportedly said said that the party will replace candidates for the state elections if they underperform in the run-up to nomination day.

A former PKR deputy secretary-general, Mohd Yahya was announced as the candidate for Permatang in place of the incumbent, Rozana Zainal Abidin.

On March 4, 2016, Mohd Yahya was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and two strokes of the cane after losing his final appeal against his conviction for cheating Darul Ehsan Bhd Group president Abdul Karim Munisar.

He was accused of deceiving Abdul Karim into believing that the Pakatan Rakyat secretariat was seeking sponsors for the opposition coalition’s 100-day celebration and consequently induced him to donate RM50,000 at the Gardenia Coffee House Hotel Quality in Shah Alam on June 4, 2008.