SHAH ALAM, July 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night unveiled the party’s 58 state election candidates across all six states.

He said PKR will field 20 candidates in Selangor, 13 in Penang, 10 in Kedah, six each in Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan, and three in Terengganu.

The PKR candidate announcement took place at Laman MBSA, Shah Alam.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties DAP and Amanah are expected to name their candidates in the next few days.

In his speech, Anwar, praised the performances of Selangor caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negeri Sembilan caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and said that both leaders will be fielded to defend their seats.

Meanwhile, celebrity-turned-politician Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, or known by his stage name, Altimet, will be contesting at Lembah Jaya.

Three-term state assemblyman Elizabeth Wong’s name was dropped from the candidate list, as Phua Pei Lei will be fielded to replace the former to contest the Bukit Lanjan seat.

He also announced that Kota Anggerik incumbent Najwan Halimi will retain his seat.

Najwan was recently criticised for his alleged racist remarks against an Indian ethnic candidate from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

“Humans make mistakes, as the president I will ensure that the party represents the Malays, Chinese l, Indians and Ibans,” he said.

MORE TO COME