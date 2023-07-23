GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — The Penang police busted a drug processing and trafficking syndicate with the arrest of two men and seizure of various types of drugs worth RM135,250 following raids conducted in Penang and Kedah yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the two suspects, aged 27 and 30, were arrested in a car in front of a restaurant in Simpang Ampat, Nibong Tebal near here after the police found 22 packages of heroin (weighing 10 kilogrammes) and 6.25 grammes of syabu in the vehicle.

“Following the arrest of the two suspects, the police raided a house in Bandar Baharu in Kedah, where they discovered a drug processing laboratory,” he told a press conference here today.

During the raid, he said, the police also confiscated various equipment believed to be used to process heroin.

Khaw said the police were looking for other members of the syndicate who are believed to be in Penang and the neighbouring states.

The syndicate is believed to have obtained drug supplies from a neighbouring country and then brought them to the house in Bandar Baharu for processing, he said, adding that the syndicate is believed to be active since early this year.

On the suspects, he said, both of them are locals and unemployed, as well as with previous records for crime and drug-related offences.

They are on remand for seven days until July 28 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama