BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 22 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living introduced the sale of Rahmah local beef at RM27 per kg through Rahmah Sale and the Rahmah Mobile Sale.

Its deputy minister Fuziah Salleh said that for a start, it would be carried out in three states in the northern states of Perlis, Kedah and Penang.

“Through Rahmah’s local meat price, the people can buy or enjoy fresh meat cheaper than the market which is normally RM38 to RM41. The RM27 price offer is a collaboration between KPDN and a livestock company, Kaisar Farm.

“Kaisar Farm raises local cattle on their farm in Chuping, Perlis and it offers a 15 per cent discount while the government through KPDN provides an additional 15 per cent subsidy, so we can sell at RM27 per kg of local fresh meat which is not frozen,” she told reporters here after officiating the Penang Rahmah Sales Tour, at the Seberang Jaya Expo Site here today which was also attended by Penang KPDN director S. Jegan.

Fuziah said her office plans to expand the sale of Rahmah meat throughout the peninsula to allow more people to enjoy the fresh meat at a cheap price.

Meanwhile, she said a total of 106 Rahmah Sales locations have been implemented from January to July in Penang recording sales of over RM4.038 million.

“As for the Mobile Rahmah Sale, the advantage of this implementation is more about mobilisation with the concept of shops looking for people and being able to be implemented in different places on the same day and since it was implemented, the programme has been implemented in 233 locations throughout the country and 57 locations in Penang,” she said.

The two Rahmah Sales offer essential items such as eggs, cooking oil, flour, sugar, onions and rice at prices that are 20 to 30 per cent cheaper than the market price. ― Bernama