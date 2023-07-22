TAIPING, July 22 — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has approved an additional RM11.5 million to upgrade the Taiping Market at Jalan Taming Sari, which is the oldest in the country, said its Minister Nga Kor Ming here today.

Nga said discussions with the National Heritage Department would ensure that the 139-year-old market structure will be maintained with its existing design and original feature of 115 ‘balau’ timber pillars, which is now severely damaged by termites.

He said the Taiping Market will have three components, the Day and Night Arcade, the Old Market and the New Market covering 2,229 square metres. It is expected to be fully completed in August 2024.

“The Taiping Market is Malaysia’s first market. It has a national heritage status and therefore all components of its structural repair and renovation must adhere to its historic features as required by the National Heritage Act,” he said at a press conference after an inspection of the market.

Nga said a total of RM22 million has also been allocated for 39 upgrading projects of infrastructure and development facilities in the Taiping district.

He said the allocation included RM250,000 to repair the Aulong Market, upgrading of four Bukit Larut Rest House bungalows costing RM820,000 and the Taiping Heritage Square upgrade of RM500,000.

“These upgrading projects are considered as an important effort to generate the local economy and improve the well-being and comfort of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nga said KPKT has also approved 26 projects in Kampung Baru Cina in the Larut Matang and Selama districts worth RM4.15 million to repair and upgrade public facilities such as roads, concrete drains, playgrounds and fences.

“Every sen spent should benefit the people not only economically but also in the form of kindness and humanity. No wastage, leakage or extravagance.

Nga said the Local Government Department has approved allocations totalling RM51.5 million to the 15 local authorities in Perak as of July this year. — Bernama