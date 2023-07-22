KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has sent best wishes to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub for his quick recovery after the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was confirmed to have suffered a brain haemorrhage last night.

In a Twitter post, Fadillah prayed all matters regarding his ailment will be eased by Allah SWT.

“I pray everything will be eased and that @MyDSA_official (Salahuddin’s official Twitter account) YBM (Yang Berhormat Menteri) @KPDN_HQ will have a swift recovery through Allah’s blessings,” he said in the post.

Earlier, the minister’s press secretary Nur Syakirin Husnal, in a statement, said Salahuddin was confirmed to have suffered a brain hemorrhage by specialist doctors, adding that he was currently undergoing surgery at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

Nur Syakirin said Salahuddin was rushed to hospital at 10.15pm after experiencing nausea and vomiting.

Also praying for the Parti Amanah Negara Deputy Pesident’s recovery was Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Along with the staff of the Works Ministry, we pray that YB Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub will recover soon and for all matters to be eased,” Nanta said in a Facebook post. — Bernama