KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub was confirmed to have a brain haemorrhage by a specialist doctor, said the Minister’s press secretary Nur Syakirin Husnal.

In a statement this morning, she said Salahuddin is currently undergoing surgery at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah.

““The Minister’s Office also extends Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub family’s gratitude for all the prayers, support and kind messages,” she said.

Salahuddin was rushed to hospital for treatment at 10.15pm yesterday after experiencing nausea and vomiting.

Any development on Salahuddin’s health will be informed from time to time, read the statement. — Bernama