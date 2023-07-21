KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today applauded the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution last week following the Quran-burning incident outside of Stockholm’s central mosque during Aidiladha celebration.

The UNHRC adopted the resolution on ‘countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence’ on July 12 and amongst the 47 council members, 28 member states voted in favour of the resolution including Malaysia, 12 against while seven abstained.

However, Anwar said it was unfortunate that for every progressive step taken against Islamophobia, a fire of hatred ignites among those who hide their heinous acts behind the masks of free speech and expression, as demonstrated by the dissenting member states.

“While the UNHRC has valiantly stood against this hate, I hope that the dissenters reflect on their choice, doing all in their power to ensure their actions and words do not commit a disservice, an injustice, against the noble body they serve or the human rights they defend,” he said in a statement today.

He said the disgraceful use of free speech as a shield leaves it vulnerable to abuse in order to justify hate and cruelty rather than opposing tyranny.

“In as much as we reject the extremes of totalitarianism, an extremist notion of freedom is equally detrimental to society, which could lead to further infringements upon other’s rights to life and safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar congratulated the Swedish government for taking a firm stand against Islamophobia and was looking forward to seeing the Swedish police echo this stance as they carry out their investigation.

“The harm and pain caused by the acts of a few can only be balanced by the rest of us, standing together, and choosing to respect one another, to care and show compassion, and to seek out understanding,” he said.

The prime minister said Islamophobia is a poison that threatens Western nations as much as it threatens Muslims in whatever country they reside.

“It is a contradiction, alongside all illogical hatreds and xenophobia, to the very aims of our shared human society.

“We cannot resolve these issues by burning and desecrating each other’s books, but by reading them and engaging in dialogue,” he said. ― Bernama