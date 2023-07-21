KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Amanah’s Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz does not plan to contest in next month’s six state elections after losing twice in Kelantan.

The older political son of the late PAS spiritual adviser Tan Sri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, who joined the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party in 2018, said he had just moved to Selangor and would prefer that others have the chance to run for public office this year, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“I just moved to Selangor. Second, we give space to others. We will see how the next election will be.

“If Amanah or PH say there’s no list, that is true,” he was quoted as saying after a book launch in Ipoh, Perak last night.

Nik Omar was previously reported to be a potential candidate in Kelantan but his name was subsequently absent in the list.

He said the decision was up to the coalition leadership but added that he is ready to assist in the election campaign.

The 58-year-old was also reported saying the PH-Barisan Nasional alliance has a chance to wrest Kedah from the Perikatan Nasional coalition besides gaining more seats in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Nik Omar was fielded as a PH candidate in the Kelantan state seat of Chempaka in GE14, and in the Pasir Salak parliamentary constituency in GE15 last November, but lost both times.

His younger brother, Nik Mohammad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, remains a PAS member.