KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah is tracking down two individuals to facilitate investigations into a case.

In a statement issued today, the MACC identified the two as Aries Ryan Phillip Among, 29, and Ika Ka Shira Jeffry, 26.

“Aries Ryan’s last known address is at No. 42, Lorong 5, Taman Hilton Donggongon, 88300 Penampang, Sabah, while Ika Ka Shira at Lot 15, Lorong 14, Ujana Kingfisher, Kuala Inanam, Likas, 88450 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah,” it said.

The MACC urged those who know or have information regarding the two individuals to contact the investigating officer Masnah Basir at 088-488381, 016-8811870 or email [email protected]. — Bernama