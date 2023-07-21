KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said his party will continue to support the alliance government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim even as he continues to criticise its ministers.

In an interview with news portal Free Malaysia Today published this morning, the Muar MP said that friendly criticism is one of the values that is necessary for Malaysia to become a mature democracy.

“There are so many things that I have consistently raised, but while I have raised these, did I say I was going to withdraw support (for the unity government)? No.

“So, will I continue to do that? Yes, because I am here because of the people, and I owe a duty to my constituents to speak up to ensure that Malaysia becomes a developed country.

“To be honest, these are constructive criticisms which come attached with policy solutions,” he was quoted as saying.

Syed Saddiq has been increasingly critical of certain actions by the prime minister and other Pakatan Harapan members of the government to defend their alliance with Barisan Nasional, especially its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said Anwar’s claim that his Cabinet members are free from corruption created a false perception.

Syed Saddiq said this is especially true with Anwar’s deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is still on trial for multiple corruption charges.

Umno communication director Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has lambasted Syed Saddiq for “acting like Opposition” and has advised the latter to retract his support of the current federal government.