PUTRAJAYA, July 20 ― No Malaysians were reported to be involved in the random shooting incident that occurred on Quay Street, Auckland, New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra).

The Malaysian High Commission in Wellington, according to a statement released by Wisma Putra on Thursday, was in close contact with the local authorities to receive the latest information on the situation.

Malaysians who need any consular assistance can contact the commission at +64-4-3852439 and +64-210440188 (for emergencies) or via email [email protected]

“Any latest developments regarding this incident will be communicated from time to time,” said Wisma Putra.

According to initial reports, a man armed with a shotgun opened fire indiscriminately which has so far claimed two lives and injured six others. The random shooter was reported dead at the scene, said Wisma Putra. ― Bernama