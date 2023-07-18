KOTA KINABALU, July 18 — A foetus with its umbilical cord still attached was found in the sewage treatment plant of an apartment in Inanam near here, yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu District police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the foetus was found by a worker carrying out cleaning works at about 9.30am.

Based on the initial investigation, Mohd Zaidi said the worker thought he had seen a doll in the garbage trap.

“However, when he lifted the trap cage he found a foetus. He then informed the supervisor before calling the police to report the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public who have information regarding the case can contact Inspector Hatikah Ahmad at 016-8337243.

The case is investigated according to Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama