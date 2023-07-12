KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Putrajaya Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a local man with the title ‘Datuk’ to facilitate investigations into a case.

In a statement issued today, the MACC identified the man as Datuk Justin Lim Hwa Tat, 47, whose last known address is at No 54, Jalan SS 22/27 Damansara Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“Those who know or have information regarding the man can contact investigating officer, Freddick Makiun at 03-8870 0480 or 014-859 5925 or email [email protected],” it said. — Bernama