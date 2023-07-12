KULAI, July 12 — Johor police will be investigating more than 50 vehicles that were spotted driving on the emergency lane along the North-South Expressway from Kulai to Sedenak, which was believed to take place last weekend.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tan Seng Lee said the traffic investigation and enforcement division (BSPT) detected the incident on Tuesday morning through a viral video that was shared on Facebook.

“The two-minute and 29-second video managed to attract the public’s interest regarding the incident.

“Police checks showed that there were no police reports lodged over the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Tan was responding to a Facebook video recording a total of 54 cars that were allegedly driving through the emergency lane during traffic congestion along the Kulai-Sedenak stretch of the North-South Expressway.

Tan also appealed for the individual who recorded and uploaded the original video to come forward and assist in police investigations.

He said the individual can come forward to the Kulai police BSPT or contact the division’s officer Inspector Alexander Jeremy Jimy at 016-5821274.

The video was widely shared yesterday showing a list of 54 vehicles, complete with vehicle registration numbers driving through the emergency lane along the Kulai-Sedenak stretch of the North-South Expressway.

The video is believed to have been recorded last weekend.