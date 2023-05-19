KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s silence when challenged to name the DAP minister who purportedly interfered in a court case on the use of the word “Allah” testifies to its fabrication, Lim Guan Eng said today.

The DAP chairman who had challenged Muhyiddin said the former prime minister has shown himself unfit for leadership by “continuing to fabricate falsehoods and relying on racist and extremist rhetoric”.

“Muhyiddin's silence so far to my challenge to name the DAP minister concerned and provide proof that the DAP minister asked for the case to be settled out of court, testifies unequivocally that Muhyiddin is openly lying,” the Bagan MP said in a statement.

Lim claimed that Muhyiddin is making up stories that blame everything wrong in the country on the DAP to win the Malay Muslim vote in the coming elections in six states.

Last Wednesday, Muhyiddin claimed a DAP minister approached him to settle the protracted “Allah” dispute out of court back when the two of them were in the same Pakatan Harapan government that formed after the 14th general election in 2018.

Now with the federal Opposition, Muhyiddin did not disclose any name.

There have been multiple “Allah”disputes involving separate churches that went to court since 2008 to seek the right to use the Arabic word for God in a non-Muslim context.

Neither Lim nor Muhyiddin were clear on which court case it was.

Once allies, Lim is also suing Muhyiddin for defamation in alleging the former had as then finance minister, cancelled tax exemptions for charitable foundation Yayasan Albukhary.