KUCHING, May 19 ― Sarawak police recorded its biggest drug bust this year with the seizure of RM1.89 million worth of syabu from a condominium in Batu Kawa around 1.30am on yesterday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said an 18-year-old male suspect was also arrested during the raid and is currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

“At the condominium, police found a total of 52,516 grams of syabu which were packed inside Chinese tea packets,” Mohd Azman told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters this morning.

He said police discovered that the suspect had been selling drugs since last month.

The suspect received the drugs through courier services from drug syndicates in the peninsula to be sold in Kuching and other nearby districts, he said.

“It is estimated that the seized drugs are able to be used for about 262,550 times,” he added.

The suspect, who does not have any previous criminal record, tested negative for drugs and is currently under remand until May 25 for investigation.

During the raid, police also seized the suspect’s car worth RM40,000.

On another note, Mohd Azman said the police will continue to conduct similar operations in their war against illegal drugs.

“We will continue to arrest syndicate members or any individuals who are involved in this crime,” he added.

Also present at the press conference was Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah.

In March, police seized 35.486kg of syabu from an apartment at Jalan Stutong Baru here, while in January police seized 39.8kg ecstasy powder worth from a condominium at Jalan Bulatan Park, Miri. ― Bernama