KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysia should be able to leap from being a middle-income nation to high-income by 2028 if everything goes right, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said today.

He said the transformation requires focus on the country’s economic growth in terms of gross domestic product as well as ensuring this growth is sustainable in the long run and includes all sectors of the population.

“On where to grow, it is becoming increasingly obvious that investing heavily in the digital and green economy is the right path forward for our economy,” he said in his speech at the National Economic Forum 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

