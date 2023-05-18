PUTRAJAYA May 18 — The number of dengue fever cases reported in the 19th Epidemiological Week (ME), which runs from May 7 to 13, increased by 14.6 per cent to 2,242 cases compared to 1,956 cases in the previous week while two deaths were reported due to dengue fever complications.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported to date was 41,175 compared to 14,724 cases for the same period in 2022, which is an increase of 179.6 per cent.

There were 26 deaths from dengue fever complications reported compared to nine deaths for the same period last year,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, 87 hotspots were reported this week, same as the previous week, with 49 localities in Selangor, Penang (22), Sabah (seven), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (five), Kedah (three), and Perak (one).

Meanwhile, he said the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 130.

For Zika surveillance, a total of 1,087 blood samples and 45 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative. — Bernama