MELAKA, May 16 — The duties of security personnel in ensuring peace and stability in the country has contributed significantly to the increase in foreign giant companies’ interest to invest in Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the contribution made by these security personnel, including the police and armed forces, should not be viewed lightly as they work tirelessly to safeguard the country’s land and maritime borders.

“Let’s not forget, if the country is not safe, investors won’t come. In Sudan and Pakistan for example, they do not receive any new investments (due to crisis), but in Malaysia, we do get new investments because the police are always there ensuring peace and maintaining public order.”

He said this at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Aidilfitri do with the community in Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency here today. Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Anwar said national peace and political stability had indirectly lured giant companies like Geely, Amazon and Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd to invest in Malaysia, with total investment amounting to billions of ringgit.

The prime minister also reiterated his statement that Malaysia is capable of growing into a new economic giant if its political stability is preserved and transparency continues to be practised, without any leaders swindling or amassing wealth for themselves.

“In the first quarter of 2023, our economic growth is the best in Asia, surpassing China, Indonesia and Vietnam. Investment (in Malaysia) is the highest in Asean,” he said.

Therefore, Anwar said he now pledged to ensure that the country is cleansed of corruption, even though there are parties accusing him of being vindictive.

“I’m not holding a grudge, I just want to clean the country from corruption,” he said. — Bernama