KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Malaysia is calling on the international community to come together and work towards an end to the oppression of Palestinians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the time had come for all parties to gather strength with the goal of ending injustice to the Palestinian people.

“To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, Malaysia reiterates its unwavering commitment and solidarity towards the Palestinian people in opposing the imperialist policy of the Zionist apartheid regime of Israel which ... tramples on humanitarian principles,” he said via Facebook today.

Nakba Day on May 15 refers to the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and homeland in 1948 after the establishment of Israel.

According to the prime minister, Malaysia stands firm in its stance of condemning Israel’s illegal occupation of the invaded Palestinian territories, as well as the oppression of the Palestinian people who are prevented from their rights as legitimate and full citizens.

Anwar said that Malaysia, as a member and vice-chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) which organises the event commemorating the Nakba, also urged the United Nations Security Council (UN) to hold Israel accountable for the obvious atrocities which violate international law and the UN Charter. — Bernama