KUALA TERENGGANU, May 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained four individuals, including two women, on suspicion of submitting documents that contained false details to the Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Perkeso).

The document submitted to Perkeso involved claims amounting to about RM250,000, under the Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi (Penjana 2.0).

According to a source from the MACC, the four suspects, aged between 29 and 63, and comprising two men and two women from different companies, were detained at about 3pm at the Terengganu MACC Complex after arriving to give their statements.

The source said two of the suspects were managers, one was an executive chairman involved in skills development services while the other was the owner of a computer company.

“The company involved in providing skills development services had submitted false claims amounting to about RM170,000 in 2020 and 2021 while the computer company had submitted false claims amounting to RM85,000 from 2021 to 2022.

Meanwhile, MACC Senior Investigations Director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted confirmed the arrests and added that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Hishamuddin said the four suspects would be taken to the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court tomorrow to seek a remand order. — Bernama