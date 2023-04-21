KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Malaysian social media influencer and digital creator Sofyank or Mohamad Sofian Abdullah for winning the ‘Ultimate VFX Challenge — Magic Of The Month’ competition in Los Angeles, the United States, recently.



The PM said Sofyank’s achievement at the international stage was something the nation could be proud of and should be continued.



“Congratulations saudara @sofyank96! Surely the creative force must be cultivated and encouraged. Your achievement saudara Sofyan turned out to be a success that has made the country proud at the international stage!” Anwar tweeted today.



Sofyank, who is well known for creating digital VFX or visual effects, has on several occasions collaborated with international celebrities and his video creations has garnered millions of views.





Tahniah saudara @sofyank96! Pastinya daya kreatif mesti dicambah dan digalak terus. Pencapaian saudara Sofyan ternyata satu kejayaan yang membanggakan negara di persada antarabangsa! #MalaysiaMADANI https://t.co/S44VXVNtPs — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 21, 2023

The 27-year-old Sofyank, who entered the competition organised by US social media influencer and leading international digital content designer Zach King, competed against two other contestants (content creators) and was given several challenges and had to complete a short VFX piece.The competition video ‘Is This The Next Zach King?’ can be viewed on YouTube. — Bernama