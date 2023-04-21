KOTA BARU, April 21 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has urged people in the state to take health precautions during the festive season, including wearing a face mask and washing their hands frequently.

MAIK president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said this was because the air pollution index (IPU) reading in the state had reached an unhealthy level and the number of Covid-19 infections had increased.

“MAIK urges everyone to be cautious and take precautionary measures as the number of Kelantan folks travelling home is expected to increase. It is also hoped that everyone can celebrate Aidilfitri in a safe way.

“MAIK also wishes all Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Maaf Zahir Batin,” Mohamad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said in a statement today. — Bernama