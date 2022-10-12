Selangor Fire and Rescue Department during the launch of the state’s Disaster Preparedness for the North-east Monsoon in Shah Alam, October 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 12 — Sub-district offices will be used as a forward operating base to deal with floods that are likely to occur in the state, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the move was taken so that state assets could be mobilised easily and speedily for search and rescue operations in the event of a flood disaster.

“Later on, other agencies and bodies involved will also be located there to facilitate rescue operations,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Disaster Preparedness for the North-east Monsoon here today.

When asked to comment on the flood mitigation project that will only start in January next year while there is a risk of flooding at the end of this year, Amirudin said the project requires a huge budget and several processes are involved.

“The projects involving the federal government amounting to RM4.6 billion will start in January. We are required to implement certain processes and we have carried out the initial part for the purchase of pumps.

“It also involves dredging, embankment construction and so forth, which takes time for us to complete. Earlier we have improved the drainage system and several other areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor JBPM director Norazam Khamis said starting tomorrow, 40 Selangor Volunteers (SERVE) comprising youth aged 18 years and above would be trained by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) in preparation for the floods.

“We have been given the responsibility to train the volunteers in handling flood victims, identifying risks and the basics of performing first aid.

“They will be with us or if there is a flood in their area, they can immediately help with the evacuation or rescue operation at the early stage,” he said adding that the training will last for four days.

In addition, Norazam said 72 lifeboats have been prepared in Selangor to face the floods. — Bernama