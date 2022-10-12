Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who is also PN secretary-general, speaks at a special press conference on flood operations at Bukit Aman, October 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Bersatu and PAS will not hesitate to swap seats in the 15th General Election to ensure victory for Perikatan Nasional (PN), said PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“During discussions with the component parties in facing GE15, we emphasise the importance to ensure leaders of all the component parties can win the seats they are contesting.

“The swapping of seats is necessary. For seats won by Bersatu before, PAS may need them now to win in GE15,” said Hamzah, who is home minister at a special press conference on flood operations at Bukit Aman here today.

To a question whether PAS is committed to be with PN or whether it is still negotiating with Barisan Nasional (BN) in facing GE15, Hamzah said PAS is with PN.

Besides Bersatu and PAS, others in PN are Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament with effect from October 10 to make way for GE15) after getting consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama