KOTA KINABALU, Oct 12 — Parti Warisan will contest all 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah as well as the Labuan seat in the upcoming general elections (GE15) barring any sudden alignments, said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Warisan also said it has identified seats in the states of Perlis, Kedah, Selangor, Johor, Perak, Penang and maybe one in Kelantan which it is keen to contest.

"The idea of contesting all seats in Sabah is to reset the mindset, the state’s administration and management with one local voice.

"Like our neighbours in Sarawak, we want to reset conditions so that we are not held back by pressure from other components, or a bigger logo, like what has happened in Peninsula Malaysia,” he said.

He said that the party had made up their mind but would consider making adjustments for extenuating circumstances.

"We want to reset the mind and the way and how politics in Sabah is run that’s why it is most likely we will contest all the seats unless something happens; then we will make adjustments accordingly,” he said, adding that their condition was a fully "local scene”.

He was ostensibly alluding to an open invitation to work with Parti Bersatu Sabah, a local party who is currently part of the ruling state Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government, who has mostly rejected its bid.

"What is important for us is that there is clarity. If it is a collaboration between this party or that party, when the time comes to negotiate for the state, there will always be a struggle between their other voices,” he said.

On the list of candidates, Shafie said that the party has identified a mix of old and new faces, some "regenarated”, and some professionals, whom it will announce in the led up to election.

He also reminded party members that division chiefs will not be necessarily be chosen as candidates, and if that comes to pass, pleaded with them not to be upset or leave the party.