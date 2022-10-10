The 45-year-old victim, who was a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member, was confirmed to have died on the spot by medical personnel. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Police today arrested a man who is believed to have killed his neighbour with a helmet at a flat in Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the 26-year-old man was arrested around Kota Damansara earlier today after receiving a report at 9.15pm yesterday.

He said the 45-year-old victim, who was a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member, was confirmed to have died on the spot by medical personnel.

He added that the victim was said to have reprimanded the suspect for being drunk when they were in a lift together and, upon exiting the lift, the suspect and another man chased the victim until his unit.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim was hit on the head with a helmet and a piece of wood by two locals in front of his unit. Police seized a helmet, wood and a lighter at the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement tonight.

The suspect has been remanded until Oct 14 for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code and police are tracking down his accomplice.

Mohamad Fakhrudin urged those with information to contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail at 013-3587571. — Bernama