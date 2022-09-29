JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — A 19-year-old girl was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with killing her boyfriend at a hotel in Taman Mount Austin earlier this month.

The teenager, identified as Sim Hui Ying, nodded her head after the charge was read out to her in Mandarin in front of Magistrate R. Salini.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read out.

According to the charge sheet, the accused is charged with the intention of killing Yap Kelly, 29, who was her boyfriend, at a hotel in Taman Mount Austin here at 8pm on September 20.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, upon conviction.

The court then set December 6 for mention when chemistry and autopsy reports will be submitted.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aina Syakira Muhammad Syafiq Sim, while the accused was unrepresented.

Previously, Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that the teenager was remanded for seven days starting September 21.