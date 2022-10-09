SIBU, Oct 9 — Sixteen residents of the John Ramba longhouse in Sungai Sesibau in Kapit were evacuated today after the area was hit by floods.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer in Kapit district, Mohamad Noor, said a relief centre (PPS) was opened at the Ministry of Social Development and Urbanisation (KPSU) dormitory in Kapit to house the flood victims from three families.

The evacuees comprise six men, four women, two elderly women, one elderly man, a boy, a girl and a disabled male.

“The PPS, located in Jalan Bleteh, Kapit, was opened at 6.45 pm today and as at 8.30 pm all the victims have been moved safely and aid has been distributed,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Kapit district officer Cerisolog Sabut asked the people in Kapit district to be vigilant and abide by instructions from the authorities following the onset of flooding in some areas of the district due to frequent rains.

He added that residents in Kapit affected by flooding can contact the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station (084796444) or the Kapit APM office (084796330) if they need help with evacuation. — Bernama