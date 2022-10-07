PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the claim which was posted on Borneoghost’s Twitter account was irresponsible fake news aimed at creating confusion among the public. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have denied the allegation that the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani remarked that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low has been removed from the Interpol red notice list as a ploy to lure him to return to Malaysia.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the claim which was posted on Borneoghost’s Twitter account was irresponsible fake news aimed at creating confusion among the public.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution and Law Division (D5), Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Section 500 of the Penal Code (defamation) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (improper use of network facilities or network services),” she said in a statement tonight.

Noorsiah also advised the public to be smart social media users and not misuse social media platforms to spread false news that could threaten public order and safety. — Bernama