KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Claims that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be “bound” by political directives if it is placed under the Parliament is merely a perception, says the chairman of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR), Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

He said this was because JKKMAR was already able to question or propose any proposal to improve the agency.

“We still need to formulate some clearer responsibilities. This is because corruption prevention will be more dangerous if it is placed under executive power for a long period of time, as it will clash with the concept of accountability.

“Accountability to Parliament is in line with the Cabinet’s accountability to Parliament, so what’s wrong if the MACC is accountable to Parliament,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Earlier, Rais, who is also Senate president, officiated the “Malaysian Parliament Symposium: Senate-MACC Forum on Anti-Corruption” here.

Also present were MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali, JKKMAR deputy chairman Senator Fadhlina Sidek and chairman of the Malaysian National News Organisation (Bernama) Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

Rais said JKKMAR should be given a greater role through Section 14 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

“We (JKKMAR) do not want to merely determine small matters of administration, if Parliament can make laws why can’t it do anti-corruption monitoring,” he said.

Previously, there were calls from various parties for the MACC to be placed under the purview of Parliament to ensure that the checks and balances process with regard to the agency was more independent and transparent.

On September 29, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said he was open to the proposal for the agency to be placed under Parliament, but expressed concern that it may be dictated to, with orders and policies set by politicians. — Bernama