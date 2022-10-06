Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is welcomed by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya October 6, 2023. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today checked out the final preparations for Budget 2023 at the Ministry of Finance here.

He arrived at the ministry at noon and was welcomed by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Also present were the two deputy ministers Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah and Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa.

Ismail Sabri also mingled with the officers and staff of the ministry who were involved in preparing the Budget before visiting the operations room.

Budget 2023 is scheduled to be tabled at Parliament by Tengku Zafrul at 4pm tomorrow. ― Bernama