PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the party is still monitoring the current political development and the decision made would take into consideration all aspects and ideas. — Picture by Farhan Naijb

KUALA NERUS, Oct 6 — PAS is still maintaining its earlier decision not to dissolve the state assemblies (DUN) of Terengganu, Kedah and Kelantan this year, even though a final decision on the matter will be made at a central-level monthly meeting on Saturday.

PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the party is still monitoring the current political development and the decision made would take into consideration all aspects and ideas.

“Initially, the Saturday meeting was a regular monthly meeting on the first week of each month but in view of the current political situation, we will discuss the matter (dissolution of assembly).

“We will finalise the decision on Saturday but so far, I understand our three states will not be dissolved if there is a dissolution of Parliament soon,” he said after opening the “Pembudayaan Kehidupan Bersyariat Negeri Terengganu Tahun 1444/2022M” programme at Seberang Takir Mosque compound today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar cum PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah also reiterated the stand that the Kelantan assembly will continue to function until the end of its term.

“So far PAS has made a decision that the assemblies of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will not be dissolved if Parliament is dissolved this year, we will wait for next year and unless Parliament is dissolved next year we will dissolve at the same time,” he told reporters after officiating the Tumpat Community Centre in Kelantan today.

On the same development, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the state government will follow the decision of the central leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH) of not dissolving the state assembly this year to focus on dealing with the flood problem.

Yesterday, the PH presidential council issued a statement informing that the state assemblies in Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Penang will only be dissolved next year, on a date to be announced later. — Bernama