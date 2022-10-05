JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — The temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Melayu Raya, Pontian, near here was closed at 3pm this afternoon after the flood in the several villages began to recede.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement said with the closure of the PPS, the number of flash flood victims fell to 22 people as of 4pm this afternoon compared to 54 people at 8am.

According to JPBD, the SK Melayu Raya PPS which opened on Sunday involved residents in Kampung Sri Gambut, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Melayu Raya and Kampung Sri Menanti.

“Meanwhile, a PPS is still open in Kluang housing 22 victims who live in Kampung Sungai Linau and the victims are placed in the PPS in SK Sungai Linau.

“Meanwhile, the flash flood in Kampung Paya Kenangan in Tebrau, here, which started at 8.50am this morning has started to recede. The flash flood is believed to be caused by heavy rain for more than two hours and affected about 30 houses,” said the statement. — Bernama