KUCHING, Oct 3 — The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is well prepared for any eventualities, be it the 15th general election (GE15) or possible year-end floods, said director general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

Having said that, he believes that the government of the day is a caring government that would place the welfare and well-being of the people above all rather than insisting on calling the election when floods are expected to occur.

“The prime minister had requested the relevant authorities to be in the mode of preparedness from September to March next year.

“Be it election or no election, we are prepared. If the flood is in a critical condition, you still want to do balloting, then something is wrong with the government.

“(But) I think this is a caring government. I don’t think they want to do it (call an election) at a time that disasters happen. We do our own job,” he told a media conference after Deputy Premier and Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian launched the Uniform Building By-Laws (Amendment) 2021 seminar at a hotel here today.

Mohammad Hamdan said his men are prepared for any disasters, be it flood or landslide, during this monsoon season.

According to him, the department has been ever ready to engage rescue operations since one of the worst floods happened years ago.

He said the department had to be prepared for rescue work in not just hotspots but also non-hotspots due to extreme weather conditions these days.

He said Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang are likely to face floods next month, while Sarawak and Johor will probably face the same February next year.

“We have had a disaster management meeting at the federal-level, with about six papers presented.

“They have strategised that the emergency teams on the ground should be at the central command control. DOs (district offices) need to know the mode of response.

“Logistically, human resources and planning are all put in place. It’s better to get planned first as worse might be coming,” he said.

To a question, Mohammad Hamdan said his men would render their support if they are required to be mobilised.

“If there is a requirement, we will provide the support. We will work closely with other authorities to do our job. Our priority is to save lives during disasters,” he added. — Borneo Post Online