Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at an Umno briefing with divisional committee members and leaders at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — With several Umno members sacked and having their membership suspended, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that any attempts to undermine and threaten Umno's struggles from within must be addressed with the appropriate response.

As the 15th General Election (GE15) approaches, Ahmad Zahid said the collective decision to dismiss party members was for the greater good of the party, with some found attempting to discredit the party's central leadership from within.

"Any disruptive elements are dealt with as best as possible with an appropriate response.

"If the central leadership is weakened by elements of baseless accusations, it will certainly destroy the present harmony," he said in a statement.

While he did not name anyone, it is believed that Ahmad Zahid made the statement in reference to political blogger and activist Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who was recently expelled.

The former Bandar Tun Razak Umno secretary is also known to be very critical of Ahmad Zahid and other party leaders on social media.

In a Facebook posting, Zaharin claimed Ahmad Zahid decided to expel him in a personal move to silence internal criticism about his alleged power abuse and financial "misdeeds”.

Besides Umno, Ahmad Zahid said that member dismissals are normal practice for other political parties as well to ensure their own leadership is treated in a respectful manner.

"As I have said, now is not the time to look back. Umno has taken action and made its decision for the sake of the party's interest.

"What happened is a reminder that the party is not about individuals but for the people and the country.

"Past mistakes must not be repeated. The scissors within the fold must be subdued," he said referring to the Bahasa Malaysia idiom.