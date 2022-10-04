KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his stance that taunts from Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali regarding their latest spat surrounding the Gombak parliamentary seat, should be ignored.

At the launch of the Bandar Tun Razak PKR branch election and volunteer machinery last night, Anwar said that he would leave the decision of who to stand in Gombak for the next general elections up to his party.

“I don't think we should entertain that, we should work and then let the party decide what is best for them,” Anwar said, when questioned by reporters regarding Azmin’s comments on the matter.

On Sunday, Azmin took a swipe at his now arch nemesis and Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying that he is ready to contest the latter for the Gombak parliamentary seat.

He stopped short of naming the trio explicitly, but gave enough hints, pointing to Anwar, his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Nurul Izzah as being the referred persons.

At the PKR branch election machinery launch today, some 250 to 300 people showed up to listen to speeches from various party leaders including Anwar, despite the moderate downpour of rain.

A large portion of attendees seemed to be existing PKR supporters, judging by their enthusiastic participation in cheers and chants.