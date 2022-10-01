Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (centre) attending the opening ceremony of Felcra Family Carnival Mini Tour 2022 at Padang Kampung Batu Karang in Pasir Mas, October 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Oct 1 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is considering disposing of the debts of 20,000 Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) settlers amounting to RM230 million.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the process is currently in the final stages and will be announced soon.

“This debt arrears issue has been raised for over 30 years by Felcra settlers, including the current generation and also those who have died.

“Therefore, the government is considering this decision (disposal of debt) and will announce it in the near future," he told reporters after officiating the Felcra Keluarga Malaysia carnival mini tour in Kampung Batu Karang here today.

Mahdzir said among the debts incurred by Felcra settlers were development costs, including land clearing, cost of fencing and planting of trees, adding that the debts are usually paid off as soon as crop revenue were received.

“If the debt is not disposed of, future generations will also experience the same problem.

“We hope there will be a solution once Felcra chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub presents his plans to the ministry,” he said. — Bernama