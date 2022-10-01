File photo of Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar in Kuala Lumpur, August 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Two more former PKR federal lawmakers who left the party after the Sheraton Move of 2020 have now joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

PBM president-designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, who also took the same route, announced Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar and Segamat MP Edmund Santhara Kumar as the party's latest recruits, during its general assembly today.

Earlier this month, Zuraida had teased that three more federal lawmakers would join PBM to give the party a total of seven MPs.

Aside from Zuraida (Ampang), PBM also has Steven Choong (Tebrau), Larry Sng (Julau), and Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Silam).

Except for Mohamaddin Ketapi who came from Parti Warisan, the others were all previously with PKR.

PBM is currently unaffiliated but has sought to join Barisan Nasional.