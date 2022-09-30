Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak confirmed receiving the report and said that the man reported that he was walking alone after having a meal at a restaurant in the area when a group of men pulled him into a white Toyota Vellfire. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A businessman sustained minor injuries after allegedly being abducted by a group of men at Jalan Pandan, Ampang here yesterday, believed due to debt issues.

The 38-year-old man claimed that he was released by his abductors in Klang, a few hours after the incident and immediately lodged a report at the Ampang Jaya Police headquarters.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak confirmed receiving the report and said that the man reported that he was walking alone after having a meal at a restaurant in the area when a group of men pulled him into a white Toyota Vellfire.

“Police received the report on the incident at 5.03pm. The victim said he was released by the suspects in Klang,” he said when contacted.

Mohamad Farouk said the businessman sustained injuries on his face and feet and had received medical treatment at the Ampang Hospital.

He added that investigations were ongoing and police were in the midst of tracking down the suspects. — Bernama