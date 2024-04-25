KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Two interchanges leading to the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) in Elmina will be closed for three months from this Saturday (April 27) as part of efforts to improve traffic flow in the area.

Prolintas Expressway Sdn Bhd (PESB) said the closure involved the entrance from Elmina (east) towards Rawang and the entrance from Elmina (west) towards Shah Alam.

“Following the closure, motorists are advised to make a U-turn at the roundabout located in both directions to access the ramps towards Rawang or Shah Alam.

“If this move manages to overcome congestion in this location, the highway operator plans to make the closures at the interchanges permanent,” it said in a statement today.

PESB said the closures had been discussed and agreed upon with all the relevant parties, including the local authorities, property developer and residents’ association.

Motorists can contact the Prolintas hotline at 1800-22-8888 or email [email protected] for any inquiries or feedback. — Bernama

