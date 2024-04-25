SANDAKAN, April 25 — Malaysia never forgets the sacrifices Australian and New Zealand heroes made during the World War II particularly in Sandakan and the lessons of history will be carried forward to the new generation.

Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee said the memory of the prisoners of war who suffered and perished during the infamous death marches is etched into the very soil at the Sandakan Memorial Park.

“More than 2,400 allied servicemen primarily from Australia and New Zealand started a journey from which very few returned, we are reminded that the freedoms we enjoy today we paid for with the lives of those who believed in a future they would never see.

“Their legacy is our responsibility to remember them to commit to peace, understanding and safeguarding of the dignity of all humanity,” she said at the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) Day Ceremony at the Sandakan Memorial Park here today.

Vivian also wants everyone commit to making today not only about remembrance but about learning from the past and nuture the bonds of friendship and respect between Malaysia and Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Australian Defence Assistant Minister Matt Thistlethwaite, who is also the country’s Veteran’s Affairs Assistant Minister, said the keeping of the memorial park and the Anzac Day service here represented commitment and also a sign of a strong bond and friendship between Malaysia and Australia.

Australian Defence Assistant Minister Matt Thistlewaite, who is also Veteran’s Affairs Assistant Minister, lays a wreath at the Memorial in conjunction with the Anzac Day 2024 ceremony at the Sandakan Memorial Park April 25, 2024. — Bernama pic

“Thank you for your reverence and your service to the Australian people here today. Thank you to the city of Sandakan for welcoming us so graciously and for helping Australians to commemorate our fallen.

“Anzac Day is our national day of remembrance, it’s a day when Australians unite around the world to pay our respects and tributes to those who had served our nation and to thank them for their service, this is sacred ground for us Australians,” he added.

He also thanked and paid tribute to the Malaysians who assisted the Australians and British soldiers during that difficult period, and said that it is wonderful to have the descendants of Malaysian locals who showed great bravery and courage and sacrifice to assist Australian soldiers during World War II.

Moreover, Matt said in recent years the bond between Malaysia and Australia has grown even stronger with the establishment of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership around trade and defence but most importantly, “our people-to-people links”.

Some 100 people including representatives of the Australian Government Department of Veterans Affairs attended the service.

In January 1945, the Japanese army ordered 455 Australian and British prisoners of war to march from Sandakan to Ranau and in May 1945, another 800 were also made to do the same, while another 288 who were left in the camp in Sandakan later died. — Bernama