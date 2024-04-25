KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Former television personality Norjuma Habib Mohamed was charged in four Magistrates’ Courts here today with three counts of causing voluntary hurt and two counts of mischief between 2017 and 2023.

Norjuma, 44, pleaded not guilty to the five charges read out to her separately before Magistrates Fatin Dayana Jalil, Illi Marisqa Khalizan, Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim and Amira Abd Aziz.

Before Magistrate Fatin Dayana, Norjuma was accused of voluntarily causing injury to Mohd Afiq Ismail, 34, at a wholesale and retail company in Menara Atlan, Jalan Ampang, Dang Wangi on February 21, 2017.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code provides a maximum prison sentence of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Advertisement

In another court before Magistrate Illi Marisqa, Norjuma was charged with injuring a Nepalese security guard, Neupane Tika Ram, by kicking the victim’s left calf at a tuition centre in Bukit Damansara, Brickfields, here on March 29, 2018.

For the third charge, Norjuma allegedly slapped Solehah Rosl, 31, and scratched the victim’s hand at Sastra U-Thant Condominium here, at 10.30am on October 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, before Magistrate Amira, Norjuma was charged with two counts of committing mischief, by damaging the entrance and exit boom gate, causing an estimated loss of RM4,200, and damaging a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) with an estimated loss of RM500, at the same condominium at 7.44pm and 7.45pm on July 28, 2023.

Advertisement

The charges framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Norjuma was granted bail at RM6,500 with one surety for all five charges with the additional condition not to harass or contact the victims until the case is concluded.

The court set June 27 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutors R. Harvind, Hamizah Hisan and Vivien Yeap Jie Xi handled the prosecution while Norjuma was represented by lawyer Izzat Amir Saharudin. — Bernama