PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the Aidilfitri open house organised by the Higher Education Ministry here.

Anwar arrived at 10am and was welcomed by the Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Also present were Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and the ministry's secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing and foreign dignitaries.

The event, which was held at the ministry's yard, was attended by nearly 1,000 people comprising employees and guests.

A wide spread of festive delicacies was served, while local artists and bands from various universities elevated the atmosphere with traditional tunes.

